Air India launches daily non-stop flights to this country: Details

New Delhi: The flag carrier of India, Air India launched new daily, non-stop flights to Malaysia. The airline will operate flights between Delhi and Kuala Lumpur. The new flights also offer smooth, one-stop connections for travelers from North America and Europe via Delhi.

This new route marks Air India’s sixth destination in Southeast Asia. Besides Kuala Lumpur, Air India also offers non-stop flights between India and five other Southeast Asian destinations: Singapore, Bangkok, Phuket, Ho Chi Minh City, and Yangon.

Flight Schedule for Delhi-Kuala Lumpur Route:

Flight AI384

Delhi to Kuala Lumpur

Departure: 1:00 PM

Arrival: 9:00 PM

Days of Operation: Daily

Flight AI385

Kuala Lumpur to Delhi

Departure: 8:30 AM

Arrival: 11:25 AM

Days of Operation: Daily

Bookings for these flights opened on July 5, 2024, through Air India’s official website, mobile app, and authorized travel agents.