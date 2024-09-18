Air India launches daily non-stop flights to this country: Details

New Delhi: The flag carrier of India, Air India launched new daily, non-stop flights to Malaysia. The airline will operate flights between Delhi and Kuala Lumpur. The new flights also offer smooth, one-stop connections for travelers from North America and Europe via Delhi.
This new route marks Air India’s sixth destination in Southeast Asia. Besides Kuala Lumpur, Air India also offers non-stop flights between India and five other Southeast Asian destinations: Singapore, Bangkok, Phuket, Ho Chi Minh City, and Yangon.
Flight Schedule for Delhi-Kuala Lumpur Route:
Flight AI384
Delhi to Kuala Lumpur
Departure: 1:00 PM
Arrival: 9:00 PM
Days of Operation: Daily
Flight AI385
Kuala Lumpur to Delhi
Departure: 8:30 AM
Arrival: 11:25 AM
Days of Operation: Daily
Bookings for these flights opened on July 5, 2024, through Air India’s official website, mobile app, and authorized travel agents.
