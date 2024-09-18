British Airways announce new flights from India and Saudi Arabia

London: The national air carrier of the United Kingdom, British Airways announced new flight services from India and Saudi Arabia. The UK national carrier will commence a new flight service to Jeddah (JED) in November 2024. The airline will also increase its frequency to the Saudi capital Riyadh from London.

The airline said it has also added a third daily flight to Delhi (DEL) for Summer 2025. This will bring the total number of flights to India to 63 per week across 5 destinations.

Also Read: Air India launches daily non-stop flights to this country: Details

Besides, customers flying on British Airways-operated flights to Doha (DOH) are now being offered the option to travel in the airline’s First cabin, with one of the twice-daily flights from Heathrow being operated on a Boeing 787-10 aircraft.

The network expansion will offer more than 400 direct flights per week during its peak weeks, including to 26 US cities from London. When arriving in the US, customers can connect onto more than 100 US destinations with British Airways’ partner airlines.

Its increased summer schedule includes the additions from London Heathrow such as seven flights per week to Miami, Florida, bringing the total to 14 flights per week and becoming a twice-daily service year-round, addition of an extra 6 flights per week to Austin, Texas, bringing the total to 13 services per week and launching extra 3 flights per week to Las Vegas, Nevada, during peak months of the season, bringing the weekly total to 10.

The UK national carrier will also increase its flights to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (PIT), from 6 to 7 flights per week, becoming a daily service for the first time since the route was introduced, besides increasing frequency to Washington DC by 7 flights per week, bringing the total to 21 flights per week, and increasing up to 7 flights per week to Vancouver, Canada, bringing the total to up to 14 flights per week during peak summer.