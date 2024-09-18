ED launches money laundering probe into Bangladeshi infiltration in Jharkhand

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case to investigate the suspected infiltration of Bangladeshi women into Jharkhand. This action follows an FIR filed on June 4 at Ranchi’s Bariatu police station, revealing that private agents are helping Bangladeshis illegally enter India and obtain fake identity documents to pose as Indian citizens. Recently, three Bangladeshi girls were arrested in Ranchi with fake Aadhaar cards, which prompted the ED to initiate its probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

An ED official explained that the case involves agents providing illegal infiltrators with fake documents, a crime linked to “proceeds of crime” under the PMLA. The investigation aims to expose the networks facilitating these illegal activities, which could include money laundering and other related offenses. The official highlighted the necessity of probing both the infiltrators and the agents behind these operations.

In connection with a public interest litigation (PIL) regarding Bangladeshi intrusions in Jharkhand’s Santhal Pargana region, the Centre informed the state’s High Court that the tribal population in the area has declined by 16%, while the Muslim population has surged by 20% to 40% in six districts. This demographic shift has raised concerns, contributing to the ongoing investigation.