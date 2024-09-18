Honda launches Apex Edition of Elevate SUV in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Honda has launched a special Apex Edition of its popular Elevate SUV in the Indian markets. It comes in two variants — V and VX — and offers a choice between a 6-speed manual transmission and a CVT. The Apex Edition comes at an additional cost of Rs 15,000 over the regular trims.

The Honda Elevate Apex Edition’s front and side under spoiler along with the lower garnish gets a piano black finish. Inside, the cabin receives a dual-tone ivory and black interior with leatherette door linings and an IP panel. The SUV has a ‘Apex Edition’ badging on the fenders, tailgate, seat covers, and cushions.

One can pick the exterior and interior packages separately. The interior package is priced at Rs 10,000, while the exterior package costs Rs 5,000.

The SUV continues to run on the 121hp, 1.5-litre petrol engine, available with either a 6-speed manual or 7-step CVT transmission.

Price:

V MT: Rs 12.86 lakh (Standard: Rs 12.71 lakh)

V CVT: Rs 13.86 lakh (Standard: Rs 13.71 lakh)

VX MT: Rs 14.25 lakh (Standard: Rs 14.10 lakh)

VX CVT: Rs 15.25 lakh (Standard: Rs 15.10 lakh)