Honda recalls these bikes in India over speed sensor issue

Mumbai: Honda has announced a major recall for its motorcycles in the 300-350cc range in India. Models affected include the Honda H’ness CB350, CB350RS, CB300R, and CB300F.

The recall is due to a defect in the wheel speed sensor. This issue could allow water to seep in, causing malfunctions. This could lead to issues with the speedometer, traction control, and ABS systems. The recall covers bikes manufactured between October 2020 and April 2024. Honda will replace the faulty part free of charge at authorized service centers.

Also Read: Samsung launches new budget smartphone in India: Details

This is the second time these models have been recalled. Honda will get in touch with the affected customers either through call, SMS or email. These customers can also check the official website to figure out if their bikes have been affected by this recall or not.

The Honda CB300F is priced at Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Honda CB300R comes in at Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom).