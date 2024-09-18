Hyundai introduces Venue Adventure Edition in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has launched Venue Adventure Edition. It has been released at a starting price of Rs 10.14 lakh, while the top model goes up to Rs 13.38 lakh. (all ex-showroom). The newly launched Adventure edition comes in Ranger Khaki colour scheme.

The Adventure edition gets black alloy wheels with front red brake callipers, a dark roof with the same shade shark-fin antenna, grill, and roof rails among other elements. It also gets the company’s logo at the front, which is complemented by the exclusive Adventure Emblem as well. The other notable elements include rugged door cladding, exclusive Adventure edition seats with light sage green coloured highlights, sporty metal pedals, a dashcam with dual camera setup and the list goes on.

It also has an LED headlight setup, box-shaped DRLs, and a connected taillight with a trending connected light strip at the front. The model is powered by two engine options- 1.2 l MPi petrol and 1.0 l Turbo GDi petrol. The former is mated with the manual transmission, while the latter is paired with the DCT gearbox.