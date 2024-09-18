J&K Assembly Elections Phase 1: 11.11% Voter Turnout by 9 AM

Voting for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections is taking place across 24 constituencies in seven districts. Sixteen of these constituencies are in Kashmir, while eight are in the Jammu division. This marks the first assembly elections since the removal of Article 370 in 2019 and the first in the region since 2014. A total of 219 candidates are contesting in this phase, with major parties like Congress, NC, PDP, and BJP vying for support.

The Congress-NC alliance is focusing its campaign on restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, aligning with the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) manifesto. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has focused on reservations for OBC minorities and promises of transforming the region into a tourist hub rather than a conflict zone, emphasizing its efforts on security and development.

The elections are being held in three phases, with the next two scheduled for September 25 and October 1. Vote counting will occur on October 8, shaping the future political direction of Jammu and Kashmir. Throughout the process, key leaders, including Iltija Mufti, Engineer Rashid, and PDP’s Waheed Ur Rehman Para, have urged voters to participate actively.