J&K Polls 2024: PM Modi Urges Youth to Strengthen Democracy

As the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections kicked off, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to vote in large numbers, especially encouraging young and first-time voters to actively participate in strengthening the democratic process. Posting on social media platform X, he highlighted the importance of this “festival of democracy” and appealed to voters to make their voices heard.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also called upon the electorate, emphasizing that only a government with strong resolve can make Jammu and Kashmir free from terrorism while accelerating development. He urged voters to choose leaders committed to youth education, women’s empowerment, and eliminating separatism and nepotism. Shah reiterated the government’s dedication to creating a secure, prosperous future for the region.

This election is the first since the 2019 abrogation of Article 370 and is being held in three phases, with the second and third phases scheduled for September 25 and October 1. Key parties contesting the elections include Congress, the National Conference (NC), the BJP, and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), with the Congress-NC alliance competing as part of a seat-sharing agreement. Results will be announced on October 8.