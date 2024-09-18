Karnataka HC extends HSRP installation deadline to November 20

Vehicle owners who have not yet fitted High-Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) to their cars have received good news as the Karnataka High Court has extended the installation deadline to November 20, 2024. The extension follows a recent hearing, granting motorists more time to comply without facing penalties.

Previously, the state government had set multiple deadlines, the most recent being September 14, but no fines were imposed due to an ongoing court case. During the September 18 hearing, the court responded to advocates’ pleas and granted the extension, offering relief to vehicle owners.

The Karnataka government had planned a special drive to enforce the deadline by September 16, but with the new court ruling, motorists now have additional time to install the plates. Vehicle owners can apply for HSRP number plates by visiting the Karnataka Transport Department or SIAM websites and following a few simple steps to schedule installation.