Kerala HC bans vloggers from filming at Guruvayur temple’s Nadapanthal

The Kerala High Court has issued an interim order prohibiting videography at the Nadapanthal (porch) of the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple, with exceptions only for marriage ceremonies and religious events. This decision follows a Writ Petition seeking restrictions on non-Hindus entering the temple premises, including the Nadapanthal area.

The petition was prompted by a viral video of Jasna Salim, a Muslim artist and self-proclaimed devotee of Sri Krishna, cutting a birthday cake inside the temple grounds. The petitioners, devotees of the Guruvayur temple, filed the case through Advocate R. Krishna Raj. On September 5, the Court added the Guruvayur Devaswom Managing Committee’s Administrator as a respondent, asking them to clarify the matter regarding the video evidence.

The petitioners also urged action against Jasna Salim, claiming she violated the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of Entry) Act, 1965. They argued that her entry into the temple premises and activities like videography went against temple rules, demanding stricter enforcement of the act’s provisions.