Know Benefits of weight training during pregnancy

As per experts, weight training during pregnancy can offer several benefits to both the mother and the baby. Benefits of weight training during pregnancy:

1. Improves muscular strength and endurance

Weight training helps maintain and build muscular strength, which is beneficial for managing the increased weight and changes in posture during pregnancy. Strong muscles can also help support the growing uterus and alleviate common discomforts like lower back pain.

2. Enhances posture and reduces back pain

Strengthening exercises, particularly for the core, back, and pelvic muscles, help maintain proper posture and reduce the risk of back pain.

3. Supports better circulation

Weight training promotes good blood circulation, which can reduce the risk of swelling (oedema) and varicose veins. It also enhances oxygen flow to the muscles, including the uterus, improving overall cardiovascular health.

4. Prepares the body for labor and delivery

Strength training can enhance stamina and endurance, which may contribute to a smoother and potentially shorter labor process. Additionally, it strengthens the pelvic floor muscles, which play a crucial role during childbirth.

5. Boosts mood and reduces stress

Regular exercise, including weight training, releases endorphins, the body’s natural mood elevators. This can help alleviate mood swings, anxiety, and depression that some women experience during pregnancy.

6. Promotes faster postpartum recovery

Maintaining muscle mass and strength during pregnancy can facilitate a quicker recovery postpartum. It helps in regaining pre-pregnancy fitness levels faster and reduces the risk of postpartum complications.

7. Reduces risk of gestational diabetes and preeclampsia

Weight training can help regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity, reducing the risk of gestational diabetes. Additionally, it helps control weight gain, which is associated with a lower risk of developing preeclampsia (a pregnancy complication characterised by high blood pressure).