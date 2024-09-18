Kollam hit-and-run: Car insurance lapsed at time of crash, renewed after incident

In the Kollam hit-and-run case, it has been revealed that the insurance for the car involved in the fatal accident, which claimed the life of P. Kunjumol (45) in Anurkkavu, was renewed only after the incident. The vehicle, registered as KL 23 Q 9347, had an expired policy as of September 13, leaving it uninsured at the time of the crash. The insurance was renewed online on September 16 with United India Insurance Company, following the accident, for a year of coverage.

The car is registered under the mother of Mohammed Ajmal’s friend. The accident took place while Ajmal, the main accused, was returning from an Onam celebration and drinking session in Mayyanad. Sasthamcotta police are set to file a custody petition today, seeking three days’ custody of Ajmal and the second accused, Dr. Sreekutty, to complete evidence collection. Both were previously remanded for 14 days on charges of deliberate homicide.

Authorities are investigating whether Ajmal and Dr. Sreekutty were under the influence of drugs in addition to alcohol, with blood samples collected for testing. Ajmal, a cab driver from Patharam, and Dr. Sreekutty, a doctor from Thiruvananthapuram, were arrested. The Motor Vehicles Department has announced the suspension of Ajmal’s license and is cooperating with the police investigation. Dr. Sreekutty faces charges of incitement for encouraging Ajmal to flee the scene without offering help.