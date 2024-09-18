NIA-CBI-GRP launch joint plan for railway security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the CBI, NIA, railway police, and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) are jointly developing a security scheme to safeguard India’s railway network from sabotage attempts. His remarks come in the wake of 18 reported incidents since August, aimed at derailing trains. Shah emphasized the government’s commitment to identifying and addressing the root causes of such accidents, ensuring that conspiracies to disrupt the railways will not succeed. He also noted ongoing discussions with Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw about enhancing railway safety.

Shah highlighted that railway safety is a top priority for the Modi government, which has already approved eight new railway line projects within the first 100 days of Modi 3.0. These projects are expected to create significant employment opportunities and improve train services and infrastructure. Investigations are underway regarding recent attempts to sabotage train operations, with law enforcement agencies instructed to take strict action against conspirators.

Railways Minister Vaishnaw pointed out that accidents have decreased in the last decade, dropping from 171 incidents per year before 2014 to around 40 annually. He reassured the public that the government is focused on preventing any further sabotage attempts, with authorities investigating incidents involving suspicious objects found on railway tracks and holding perpetrators accountable.