Qatar Airways launches additional flights to this country: Details

Doha: The national air carrier of the Qatar, Qatar Airways has launched four additional flights to the Netherlands. The World’s Best Airline as voted by Skytrax in 2024, is growing its operations in Amsterdam from 10 weekly flights to 14 from November 12, 2024 until March 29, 2025.

Qatar Airways’ 14 weekly flights will enable 40,000 additional passengers to travel between Amsterdam and Doha through its award-winning hub, Hamad International Airport (DOH).

Qatar Airways flights to Amsterdam (AMS)

New winter schedule, starting November 12, 2024

The flights will depart every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday:

Doha (DOH) to Amsterdam (AMS) – Flight QR275: Departure 07:55; Arrival 13:00

Amsterdam (AMS) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR276: Departure 15:20; Arrival 23:30

Existing winter schedule, starting October 27, 2024

The flights will depart daily as follows:

Doha (DOH) to Amsterdam (AMS) – Flight QR273: Departure 08:15; Arrival 13:20

Amsterdam (AMS) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR274: Departure 15:05; Arrival 23:15

Departing every Monday, Friday, and Sunday:

Doha (DOH) to Amsterdam (AMS) – Flight QR275: Departure 06:10; Arrival 11:15

Amsterdam (AMS) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR276: Departure 12:50; Arrival 21:00