Samsung launches new budget smartphone in India: Details

Mumbai: Samsung Galaxy F05 was launched in India. The handset appears to be a rebadged Samsung Galaxy M05 or the Samsung Galaxy A05.

The Samsung Galaxy F05 price in India is set at Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB + 64GB option. It will be available for purchase in the country starting September 20 via Flipkart, the Samsung India website, and select offline retail stores. The phone is offered in a Twilight Blue colourway.

The smartphone comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. The phone has a 6.7-inch HD+ screen and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit alongside an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It will go on sale later this month in a single RAM and storage configuration.

Also Read: Yamaha launches 2024 R15M MotoGP edition in India: Price, Features

Samsung Galaxy F05 sports a 6.7-inch HD+ screen. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The phone supports RAM expansion of up to an additional 4GB, and storage expansion via microSD card to up to 1TB. It ships with Android 14-based One UI 5. The handset will support two OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

The Samsung Galaxy F05 carries a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It gets an 8-megapixel front camera housed inside a waterdrop notch. The Samsung Galaxy F05 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. For security, it comes with a Face Unlock feature. The handset features a leather pattern on the rear panel.