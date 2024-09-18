Simple home remedies to help reduce nausea

Nausea is a feeling of discomfort or unease in the stomach. It is often accompanied by an urge to vomit. It can be caused by various factors, including motion sickness, indigestion, food poisoning, stress, pregnancy, or medication side effects.

Home remedies to help reduce nausea:

. Ginger tea

Ginger contains compounds like gingerol and shogaol, which help relax the gastrointestinal tract and reduce nausea by blocking serotonin receptors in the stomach lining. Drinking ginger tea two to three times daily can effectively soothe nausea.

2. Peppermint oil

Peppermint oil has antispasmodic properties that help relax the muscles of the digestive tract, reducing nausea and vomiting. This remedy is particularly useful for nausea caused by irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or stress.

3. Lemon water

Lemon’s citric acid can stimulate saliva production, which helps neutralise stomach acids and reduces nausea.

4. Chamomile tea

Chamomile has calming properties that help reduce stomach inflammation and relax the digestive muscles, which can ease nausea. This can help reduce nausea from stress or digestive disorders.

5. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar balances stomach pH levels and can help reduce nausea caused by indigestion or food poisoning. This remedy is particularly effective when nausea is caused by overeating or poor digestion.

6. Cumin seeds

Cumin seeds have anti-inflammatory and carminative properties that aid digestion and reduce bloating, which can help alleviate nausea. Consuming cumin seeds after meals can help with nausea due to gas or indigestion.

7. Clove tea

Cloves contain eugenol, a compound that has a calming effect on the stomach and helps alleviate nausea. Clove tea can be consumed especially after meals, to reduce nausea related to motion sickness or indigestion.