Speeding bus fatally hits specially-abled person ; driver detained

In Bengaluru’s Majestic Bus Stand, a speeding BMTC bus struck and killed a specially-abled person on Wednesday. The accident occurred as the bus, traveling from Yeshwantpur to Majestic, collided with the victim near the bus stand’s entry point. The driver, Gopalaiah, reportedly lost control due to excessive speed and did not notice the pedestrian crossing, leading to the fatal crash.

Following the incident, there was immediate chaos as the bus continued moving for a short distance despite attempts from bystanders to alert the driver. Local commuters quickly intervened, preventing Gopalaiah from fleeing. The Upparpet police arrived on the scene and detained him. An investigation has been initiated by the Upparpet Traffic Police Station.

Eyewitnesses criticized the lack of safety measures at the bus stand, with calls for speed breakers and better traffic control. They recounted the harrowing scene and expressed their demand for urgent improvements to prevent such tragic accidents in the future.