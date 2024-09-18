Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark equity indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty0, retreated from record high levels to settle lower on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex shed 131.43 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 82,948.23. The index had hit a fresh high level of 83,326.38 during intra-day trade on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty also scaled a record high level of 25,482.20 before ending Wednesday’s session at 25,377.55, down 41 points or 0.16 per cent from its previous close.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,413 against 2,530 stocks that declined, and 105 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,048. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 269, and those that hit a 52-week low was 26. A total of 315 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 242 in the lower circuit.

As many as 33 constituent stocks on the Nifty50 ended in the red, dragged by TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro. Conversely, Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle India, and HDFC Bank were among the 19 Nifty50 stocks that ended higher. From the BSE space, 19 constituent stocks on the Sensex ended lower, dragged by TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, and Sun Pharma, down up to 3.46 per cent. Meanwhile, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle India, and HDFC Bank ended in the green with gains of up to 3.36 per cent.

The Nifty index was the top laggard among the setoral indices, settling with a loss of 3.05 per cent, dragged by Mphasis, TCS, and Persistent Systems. In contrast, financial and banking sectors ended higher by 1.40 per cent and 1.06 per cent respectively.