Tamil Nadu tightens vehicle checks at Kerala border over Nipah, Mpox concerns

Tamil Nadu’s health department has intensified inspections along its border with Kerala due to concerns over Nipah and Mpox outbreaks. Health workers are stationed at checkpoints in Coimbatore, Nagercoil, Dindigul, and Theni to screen travelers and disinfect vehicles. Individuals showing symptoms, such as fever, undergo further medical evaluations.

In Kerala’s Malappuram district, where a young man recently died from the Nipah virus, the contact list has grown to 255 people, including 32 high-risk individuals. Samples from three high-risk contacts have been sent for testing, though authorities urge calm, stressing that the rise in numbers is due to increased vigilance.

Additionally, a 38-year-old man in Malappuram is under observation for suspected Mpox after returning from Dubai. He exhibited symptoms including a high fever and body bumps, and his test results are pending. People who traveled with him have been identified for further monitoring if necessary.