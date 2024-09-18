These are common sex mistake men make in bed

There are many things that men and women hate most in the bedroom. But they are extremely different.

A survey was conducted among around 2000 people to find out the common mistakes that men and women hate in bedroom. And most of the men had replied that the greatest mistake women make is failing to initiate sex with 64 per cent wishing their partner got things started more often. Men also hate it when women want to have sex in the dark and the third thing that men hate is women faking an orgasm.

But for women, the biggest thing that they hate is men skipping foreplay and rushing straight into sex. The second thing that women hate is clumsy and crude dirty talk of men after the orgasm.

Men’s 10 biggest sex mistakes, according to women:

1. Skipping on foreplay and rushing straight into full sex

2. Having an orgasm first

3. Being clumsy

4. Talking dirty in a crude way

5. Lack of communication/intimacy after sex

6. Fall asleep as soon as they have finished

7. Commenting on women’s body shape

8. Assume you know what she wants

9. Rigidly stick to your plan and ignoring her body language

10. Keep it completely physical with no emotional connection