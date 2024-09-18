Thrissur to host Pulikali today; Traffic restrictions in place

Thrissur’s iconic Pulikali festival will come alive today as over 350 performers, dressed as tigers, take to the streets around Swaraj Round. The event kicks off with the Patturaikkal troupe leading the procession, and security measures have been tightened, with traffic restrictions imposed in the area. The festival is divided into seven groups of performers, ensuring a lively atmosphere for the day-long celebration.

Preparations are in full swing, with body painting and other arrangements starting early in the day. By 3 PM, the troupes will begin their parades from different locations, culminating in a 5 PM flag-off at Naikkanal. The top-performing group will win a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 62,500, with additional awards for costume design, discipline, and drumming.

In addition to the performances, exhibitions displaying the “chamayam” – the costumes and decorations used by the troupes – are being held at several spots around Thrissur. These expos, organized by local groups participating in Pulikali, showcase the vibrant and colorful outfits that add to the grandeur of the festival.