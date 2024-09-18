TVS 2024 Apache RR 310 launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The top two-wheeler maker TVS has launched the 2024 model of RR 310 in India. The motorcycle has been released at the starting price of Rs 2.75 lakh, while the enhanced version with quick-shifter costs up to Rs 2.92 lakh. The company has also added a new Bomber Grey colour in the latest range. It can be purchased with a price tag of Rs 2.97 lakh. Interested customers now can visit authorised dealerships nationwide to purchase updated RR 310.

The updated RR 310 comes with LED headlight setup, paired with DRLs and sleek turn indicators. It flaunts the improved graphics on the side. The model also gets a decent-sized transparent visor. The company has added winglets, generating 3kg of downforce. It is also treated with a transparent clutch cover as well.

Also Read: Wholesale price inflation in India decline to 4-month low

The full-faring motorcycle gets full LED treatment at both ends. A Bluetooth-enabled TFT display is also to offer all the significant information such as speed, RPM, riding mode, gear positioning, fuel capacity and whatnot.

The latest RR310 uses a 312.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out 38bhp at 9,800rpm and 29Nm at 7,900rpm.