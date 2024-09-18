UP CM Yogi Adityanath Distributes Toolkits to Artisans on Vishwakarma Jayanti

During the Vishwakarma Jayanti celebrations in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked a significant milestone in supporting artisans by distributing toolkits under the Vishwakarma Shram Samman and ODOP schemes. He also announced a Rs 50,000 crore loan allocation for MSME units and emphasized the importance of promoting traditional arts and fostering the state’s economic growth. The CM highlighted the upcoming UP International Trade Show 2024 and plans to provide interest-free loans to 10 lakh youth over the next decade to boost self-employment.

Reflecting on the state’s progress, Yogi Adityanath praised initiatives like the ODOP scheme for reviving traditional industries that were once on the verge of collapse. He cited examples such as Lucknow’s zardozi and Banaras’ sarees, now thriving due to government support. The CM stressed the importance of peace and security for economic prosperity, noting the decline in riots and unrest under his administration, which has allowed artisans and youth to find opportunities within their regions.

Yogi also discussed measures to promote entrepreneurship, such as waiving the NOC requirement for new businesses in their first 1,000 days and offering loans to young entrepreneurs through the ‘Yuva Udyam’ scheme. He concluded by highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s transformation into India’s second-largest economy, with plans to become the largest through continued investment and innovation, all while maintaining a strong security framework to ensure the state’s growth and prosperity.