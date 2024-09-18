Yamaha launches 2024 R15M MotoGP edition in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Yamaha has launched the 2024 R15M MotoGP edition in India. The bike is priced at Rs 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom). This special edition comes in the iconic Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team colours. The design is inspired by Yamaha’s YZR-M1 MotoGP bike, with a sleek black base, accented by blue and silver stripes.

The MotoGP edition shares the same 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine found in other Yamaha R15 models. It delivers 18bhp at 10,000rpm and 14.2Nm of torque at 7,500rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. Feature-wise, the bike comes equipped with a colour TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, and turn-by-turn navigation for a modern touch.

Apart from the MotoGP edition, the R15M is also available in silver and a new Carbon Fibre Pattern variant.