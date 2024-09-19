Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Three lucky winners take home Dh100,000 each

Abu Dhabi: Three expats won Dh100,000 each in the weekly e-draw of Big Ticket, Abu Dhabi. This week’s fortunate recipients include residents from India and Lebanon.

Fouad Khalife, a 51-year-old from Lebanon is one among the winners. The agriculture engineer and businessman has been buying the Big Ticket online for the past five years, purchasing 1-2 tickets every month.

An Indian expat named Asana is the second winner. Originally from Chennai, Asana has been in UAE for the past 30 years. Another Indian expat, Basheer is third winner. Basheer, along with 20 colleagues, has been purchasing the Big Ticket online for the last 10 years. The 44-year-old driver and salesman from Tamil Nadu, Basheer, has been living in Dubai since moving to the UAE in 2004.

Customers who purchase raffle tickets will automatically enter into one of the weekly electronic draws that will see three winners walk away with Dh100,000 every Tuesday. Anyone who purchases tickets during the promotion dates will also stand the chance to win the Dh20 million grand prize on October 3.

People have until September 30 to make their purchases online at www.bigticket.ae or by visiting the in-store counters at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain International Airport and if they buy two tickets, they will receive 2 for free.

All Big Ticket raffle tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered into the adjoining draw date only; the tickets will not be entered into every weekly electronic draw.