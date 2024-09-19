BMW introduces F 900 GS and F 900 GSA in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: BMW Motorrad India launched the F 900 GS and the F 900 GS Adventure in India. The F 900 GS is priced at Rs 13.75 lakh while the F 900 GS Adventure will cost Rs 14.75 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. These motorcycles will replace the F 850 GS and the F 850 GS Adventure, which have been on sale in India for a few years now.

Both motorcycles get a new 895 cc parallel-twin engine which makes 105 hp at 8,500 rpm along with peak torque output of 93 Nm at 6,750 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter.

The 900 GS gets a smaller 14.5 litre fuel tank while the F 900 GS Adventure gets a 23-litre fuel tank. The bigger F 900 GS ADV gets bigger bodywork and road-biased tyres and weighs 246 kg while the F 900 GS is a whole 27 kg lighter at 219 kg.

Both motorcycles get ABS, cornering ABS, traction control, various riding modes and a 6.5-inch TFT screen. Both motorcycles get 43 mm Showa USDs with 230 mm travel and a monoshock at the rear with 215 mm travel. The F 900 GS is a lean-mean off-road focussed motorcycle with fully adjustable USD fork and monoshock. One the other hand, the F 900 GS Adventure gets electronically adjustable suspension. Both bikes get 305 mm discs up front and a single 265 mm disc at the rear.