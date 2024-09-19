Drone training program launched for women’s self-employment

In Chhattisgarh, women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs) will be trained in drone operations under the Centre’s ‘Namo Drone Didi Yojana.’ The initiative is set to begin in Baloda Bazar district, where a significant number of women have shown interest in learning drone skills. The program aims to introduce drone technology to agriculture, which is crucial in a state where 70% of the population relies on farming. District collector Deepak Soni emphasized that the goal is to create a ‘Cadre of Drone Didis,’ providing farmers with access to drone services for tasks like spraying pesticides, sowing seeds, and crop monitoring.

The training program will empower women aged 18-37 who are active SHG members, offering them drone pilot licenses for agricultural use. The initiative not only seeks to enhance farming techniques but also provides rural women with opportunities for self-employment and financial independence. Notable figures, such as Nirupa Sahu, a ‘drone didi,’ have already been using drones for agriculture, charging Rs 300 per acre for services like pesticide spraying, thus earning a steady income.

The Central government plans to supply drones to 15,000 SHGs in rural areas over the next four years, primarily for agricultural purposes. This effort is part of a larger initiative to encourage the adoption of drone technology by farmers and promote women’s economic autonomy in rural regions. The program is expected to boost both agricultural efficiency and women’s livelihoods.