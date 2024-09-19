Dubai Shopping Festival: Dates announced for 2024-2025 season

Dubai: The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), has announced the dates of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF). The 30th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) will be held from December 6, 2024, and run until January 12, 2025.

Also Read: Mahindra & Mahindra launches Veero light commercial vehicle in India: Details

The line-up of live concerts includes the return of the popular 321 Festival, the outdoor pop-up community experiences called Market Outside The Box (MOTB) and Canteen X, the “biggest-ever” shopping deals from over 1,000 global and local brands, New Year’s Eve celebrations, as well as adventures at theme parks, outdoor adventures, beachside destinations, and chances to prizes.