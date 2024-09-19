Ernst & Young Promises Workplace Reforms After Employee’s Death Fuels Overwork Claims

Ernst & Young (EY) has expressed profound sadness and offered condolences following the death of 26-year-old Anna Sebastian, who passed away in July 2024. Allegations have emerged that her death was linked to extreme work pressure. EY has pledged to improve its workplace environment and support for employees. The company assured that they are providing full support to Anna’s family and are committed to addressing the well-being of their 100,000 employees across India.

The firm’s response comes in the wake of a letter from Anna’s mother, which went viral on social media. In the letter addressed to EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani, she claimed that her daughter, who had recently passed her chartered accountancy exams and joined EY in March 2024, died from overwork just four months later. The letter also noted that no company representatives attended Anna’s funeral.

The tragic case has spotlighted the issue of workplace stress and has prompted EY to reevaluate and enhance its employee well-being initiatives. The company has acknowledged the seriousness of the concerns raised and is focused on making improvements to support its workforce more effectively.