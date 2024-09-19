Etihad Airways announces discounts up to 20% on tickets to and from India

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways announced discounts up to 20% on tickets to and from India. The discount offer is announced as the air carrier is celebrating 20 years of flying to India.

Passengers will get discounts of up to 20 per cent on flights to and from India when booking through etihad.com. The sale runs from September 19 to 21 for travel from October 1, 2024 to March 15, 2025.

‘India is a strategically important market for Etihad and we’re extremely proud to be celebrating 20 years of flying to this incredible country. When the young and ambitious Etihad launched flights to Mumbai in 2004, it was Etihad’s 8th global destination and since then we’ve expanded to 80 destinations with a vision to offer 125 destinations by 2030,’ said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways.

Etihad launched flights to the commercial capital of India, Mumbai, on the September 26, 2004, quickly followed by New Delhi on 1 December 2004. Etihad’s network significantly expanded over the subsequent decades, and following the addition of flights to Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Jaipur earlier this year, Etihad now flies to 11 gateways in India.