IMD forecasts rain in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata today; details inside

In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shared updates on the monsoon’s progress and rainfall predictions across India. The IMD noted that the western end of the monsoon trough is positioned further north, while the eastern end remains to the south. A depression over Jharkhand and northern Chhattisgarh has weakened into a low-pressure area as the monsoon season nears its end. No alerts for heavy rainfall have been issued for September 19 and 20, indicating a decrease in monsoon intensity.

Rain is expected to continue in Kolkata until September 22, and Mumbai will see downpours until September 24. IMD predicts light to moderate rain in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh until September 25, with isolated heavy rainfall in West Madhya Pradesh on September 24 and East Madhya Pradesh on September 23-24. Chhattisgarh may experience heavier rain from September 22-24. Light rainfall is forecasted for Northwest India until September 24, with isolated very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand on September 24. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands will see fairly widespread light to moderate showers.

In the Northeast, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to experience scattered to widespread light to moderate rainfall until September 25. The IMD bulletin also highlighted that Konkan and Goa will see fairly widespread light to moderate rain on September 18, with scattered showers expected throughout the week in other regions.