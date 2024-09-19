Indian Railways launches new Vande Bharat Express connecting these states: Details

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Railways launched a new Vande Bharat Express connecting Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh. The train connecting Durg in Chhattisgarh and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh was virtually flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The new semi-high-speed train will cut the travel time between Durg in Chhattisgarh and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh from 11 hours to just 8 hours. The train, which can reach speeds up to 160 km/h, will initially run at 130 km/h. The Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express will run six days a week, excluding Thursdays.

Stops and Timings:

The train will make stops at 9 stations:

Durg Junction (DURG) – Departure: 05:45

Raipur Junction – Arrival: 06:13; Departure: 06:18

Mahasamund (MSMD) – Arrival: 06:53; Departure: 06:55

Khariar Road (KRAR) – Arrival: 07:28; Departure: 07:30

Kantabanji (KBJ) – Arrival: 08:13; Departure: 08:15

Titlagarh Junction (TIG) – Arrival: 08:43; Departure: 08:45

Kesinga (KSNG) – Arrival: 08:55; Departure: 08:57

Rayagada (RGDA) – Arrival: 11:00; Departure: 11:02

Parvatipuram (PVP) – Arrival: 11:30; Departure: 11:32

Vizianagaram Junction (VZM) – Arrival: 12:35; Departure: 12:37

Visakhapatnam Junction (VSKP) – Arrival: 13:45

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz launches EQS SUV in India: Price, Features

Passengers can enjoy reclining seats with ample legroom, automatic doors, smoke alarms, CCTV surveillance, bio-vacuum toilets, and advanced ‘Kavach’ signalling technology on this new train. The Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express is the second such train introduced in Chhattisgarh, following the Bilaspur-Nagpur Vande Bharat Express.