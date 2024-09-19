Kerala financial crisis delays LIFE Mission housing, thousands still waiting for homes

The LIFE Housing Scheme in Kerala has slowed down due to the state government’s financial crisis and the exhaustion of HUDCO loan limits. Local bodies are unable to take on new housing contracts, leaving thousands in limbo. Many families, like Ponnamma and her daughter, have been waiting since 2018 for adequate housing, enduring unsuitable conditions with makeshift roofs and doors. Similarly, widow Ranjitha and her three children are forced to seek refuge in a relative’s house due to leaks and inadequate protection.

The delays have raised concerns, especially with local elections approaching next year. In Vengola Panchayat, only 220 out of 600 families on the beneficiary list have seen progress in home construction. Across Ernakulam district, over 8,000 people await contract signings. Statewide, 5,10,984 families have signed contracts under the LIFE scheme since 2017, but only 40,646 houses have been completed. The depletion of HUDCO funds and the state’s worsening financial crisis have stalled the process.

The Kerala government’s treasury controls have further exacerbated the issue, restricting bill clearances above Rs 5 lakh. This will impact local bodies and contractors, causing delays in benefit disbursements across various departments. The financial strain follows heavy expenditures during the Onam festival season. With thousands awaiting proper housing, the delays have created uncertainty and hardship for vulnerable families, highlighting the need for urgent action to address the funding crisis and revive the LIFE Housing Scheme.