Kerala Health Minister Urges Immediate Medical Attention for Mpox Symptoms

Following the confirmation of Mpox in a young man from Dubai, the Kerala health department has issued stringent guidelines. Health Minister Veena George has urged anyone arriving in Kerala from international locations to seek medical attention if they show any symptoms of Mpox and to promptly inform the health department.

To counter the rise in Mpox cases reported from several African nations, Kerala has increased surveillance at airports in line with central guidelines. Travelers from affected countries are advised to disclose any symptoms at the airport to aid early detection and response.

Kerala’s existing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Mpox, established in 2022, outlines protocols for isolation, sample collection, and treatment. The health minister stressed that both government and private hospitals must follow these procedures rigorously. The confirmed case in Malappuram marks India’s second instance of monkeypox, a viral illness spread through close contact with infected individuals or animals.