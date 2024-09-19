Kerala reports India’s second monkeypox case; 16 isolated

Kerala has confirmed its first and India’s second case of monkeypox this year in a 38-year-old man from Edavanna, Malappuram. The man, who returned from Dubai on September 13, developed a high fever and blisters and is now undergoing treatment at Manjeri Medical College Hospital. Health officials have placed 16 people, including his family and co-travelers, in home isolation, although none of them have shown symptoms. Authorities are tracing contacts and have urged the public to remain cautious.

The patient, who initially suspected chickenpox, had self-quarantined at home, reducing the risk of transmission to his family. Local authorities have organized rapid response teams to support those in isolation, and health officials are closely monitoring the situation. His condition is stable, and the rashes on his body are healing, according to Malappuram’s District Medical Officer.

Health Minister Veena George announced a list of hospitals equipped to treat monkeypox cases and assured the public that there is no need for concern, as the state has experience handling previous outbreaks. Samples from the patient will be sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for strain analysis.