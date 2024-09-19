Kozhikode street food stall shut after 9-year-old falls ill from eating salted mango

A 9-year-old girl from Vattoli, Fathima, fell ill after consuming salted mango from a street food stall at Kozhikode Beach. Her father, Muhammad Ashraf, reported that she experienced discomfort, including vomiting and lip discoloration, soon after eating the mango. She was initially treated at a local health center and later admitted to a private hospital as her condition worsened.

Following Ashraf’s complaint, Kozhikode Corporation’s health department took immediate action, temporarily closing the food stall. Samples of the food have been collected for testing. Officials suggested the illness might be due to an overly concentrated solution used for salting the mango or possible adulteration.

The investigation also revealed that the stall was being run by migrant workers instead of the licensed vendor, which is illegal. The Corporation has stated that further legal action will follow based on the findings.