Mahindra & Mahindra launches Veero light commercial vehicle in India: Details

Mumbai: Homegrown automobile brand Mahindra & Mahindra launched the Veero light commercial vehicle (LCV). The vehicle is offered at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Positioned in the 2-ton to 3.5-ton category, the Mahindra Veero is based on the new Urban Prosper Platform (UPP), which is India’s first multi-energy modular CV platform and can spawn both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric models.

The UPP is engineered to support payloads from 1 ton to 2+ ton in multiple deck lengths and can accommodate multiple powertrain options, including diesel, CNG and electric. As of now, the Veero is available with diesel and CNG powertrains.

The new LCV has two engine options — 1.5-litre mDI diesel (80hp of maximum power and 210Nm of peak torque) and Turbo mCNG (90hp of maximum power and 210Nm of peak torque). Both engines are mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The mileage is claimed to be 18.4 km/l for the Veero diesel and 19.2 km/kg for the Veero CNG, which has a claimed range of over 500 km with a 5-litre additional petrol tank.

Mahindra is claiming a service interval of 20,000km for the Veero. The Veero has customisable cargo options. There are two cargo lengths — 2,765mm (XL) and 3,035mm (XXL). You get three cargo types — CBC, Standard Deck (SD) and High Deck (HD). The payload capacity is up to 1.6 ton for the diesel version and 1.5 ton for the CNG version. The 5.1-metre turning radius of the Veero is claimed to be the best in the segment. When it comes to trims, there are three — V2, V4 and V6.

Below are the variant-wise Mahindra Veero prices (ex-showroom).

V2 CBC XL – Rs 7.99 lakh

V2 SD XL – Rs 8.49 lakh

V2 CBC XXL – Rs 8.54 lakh

V2 SD XXL – Rs 8.69 lakh

V2 HD XXL – Rs 8.89 lakh

V4 SD XXL – Rs 8.99 lakh

V6 SD XXL – Rs 9.56 lakh

For the airbag option on V2 and V4, buyers will have to pay an additional amount of Rs 15,000.

Safety features include driver airbag, reverse parking camera, false start avoidance system and immobiliser. The vehicle adheres to stringent AIS096 crash safety standards. There is use of high-strength steel (HSS) in the cabin, chassis and cargo body.

Inside the cabin, you get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Ac with heater and demister, steering-mounted controls, full TFT cluster and power windows. There is a certified driver plus two (D+2) seating arrangement.