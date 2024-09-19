Mercedes-Benz launches EQS SUV in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Mercedes-Benz India has launched the EQS SUV in the Indian markets. The EQS SUV is assembled locally in India, making it the second EV to be made in India by Mercedes-Benz alongside the EQS sedan. India is now the second country to assemble the EQS SUV outside of the USA.

The front of the EQS SUV carries a blanked-off panel, flanked by LED headlamps and a full-width LED bar. The rear features a 3D full-width LED bar, and a smooth design. Inside, the EQS SUV features the MBUX Hyperscreen setup, which integrates three individual displays inside a single seamless glass panel.

The SUV gets soft-close doors, puddle lamps, Burmester audio, five-zone climate control, 11.6-inch rear-seat entertainment displays, ADAS level 2 and adjustable seats in the second row.

Offered solely in the EQS 680 4Matic guise, the EQS SUV has a 122kWh battery pack which powers the 544bhp dual-motor setup. This helps the SUV sprint from 0 to 100kmph in 4.7 seconds. Mercedes-Benz claims an ARAI certified range of 809km on a single charge for the EQS SUV.

The vehicle is priced at Rs 1.41 crore (ex-showroom).