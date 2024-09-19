Naidu Accuses YSRCP of Using Animal Fat in Tirupati Laddoo; Opposition Responds

In a recent political controversy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has accused the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government of using animal fat instead of ghee in the Tirupati laddoo, which is offered as prasad at the Sri Venkateswara Temple. Naidu claimed during an NDA legislature meeting in Amravati that the previous administration used substandard ingredients in the laddoo preparation, but his current administration has since ensured the use of pure ghee and improved food safety standards at the temple.

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh supported Naidu’s allegations, expressing shock on social media at the supposed use of animal fat in the sacred prasad under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government. Lokesh emphasized the sacredness of the Tirumala temple and criticized the former government’s practices.

In response, YSRCP leaders vehemently denied the accusations. Rajya Sabha member Subba Reddy condemned Naidu’s remarks as harmful to the temple’s sanctity and the faith of its devotees. Reddy challenged Naidu to prove his claims under oath, asserting that such statements have deeply hurt religious sentiments.