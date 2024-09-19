Plant Growth on Taj Mahal Dome Raises Maintenance Concerns

Concerns about the Taj Mahal’s maintenance have intensified after a photo emerged showing plant growth on the marble dome of the monument. The plant was observed sprouting between marble stones on the dome’s northern side, following recent issues with rainwater leakage that reached the tomb below.

Shakeel Chauhan, the national general secretary of the Tourist Guide Federation of India, criticized the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for the monument’s deteriorating condition, despite an annual preservation budget of Rs 4 crore. He emphasized that the appearance of plant growth undermines the monument’s prestige and called for immediate conservation measures.

In response, Rajkumar Patel, the superintending archaeologist, assured that all previously identified plants were removed in August and promised that the new growth would be dealt with swiftly. Meanwhile, concerns are also growing about potential structural damage at Agra Fort due to plant roots. Additionally, a recent roof collapse at the Taj Mahal’s Shilpgram parking lot and waterlogging at the assistance center have highlighted ongoing maintenance issues.