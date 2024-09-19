PM to hold rally at Sheri Kashmir Cricket Stadium on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Srinagar on Thursday to address a high-profile election rally at Sheri Kashmir Cricket Stadium, in support of BJP candidates contesting the second and third phases of Jammu and Kashmir’s Assembly polls. The BJP has fielded candidates in 19 out of 47 constituencies in Kashmir and aims to strengthen its presence with this rally. Party flags and banners have been prominently displayed across Srinagar, and the event is expected to attract around 30,000 attendees. The rally marks the BJP’s first major political event in Kashmir since the announcement of the elections.

Tight security measures are in place for the Prime Minister’s visit, with police and paramilitary forces ensuring the venue and surrounding areas are fully sanitized. Temporary checkpoints have been established around the city to screen vehicles and commuters, and high-tech surveillance equipment has been deployed. Snipers and sharpshooters have been stationed in tall buildings around the stadium to enhance security.

BJP leaders believe this rally will boost morale for their workers and increase the party’s chances of winning seats in the region. The event has been billed as a “mega poll rally,” with all party candidates from the Valley expected to be in attendance, reinforcing the party’s efforts to expand its influence in the contested region.