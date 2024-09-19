Renault launches Night and Day edition of these cars: Details

Mumbai: The leading automotive giant Renault has introduced the Night and Day Limited Editions of Kiger, Triber and Kwid in the Indian markets. The latest offering has been released in India with a sticker price of Rs 6.74 lakh, 7.24 lakh, and 4.99 lakh (all ex-showroom), respectively. These editions will remain in the stock for a limited 1,600 units.

The company has already kickstarted the bookings for the same nationwide. Interested customers have to pay an extra Rs 20,000 for Triber RXL manual transmission, Rs 15,000 for Kiger RXL and Kwid RXL(O) in manual options.

The newly launched models are based on the RXL trims of Triber, Kiger & RXL(O) variants on Kwid. They comes with a first-in-segment pearl white dual-tone exterior body theme. Kiger and Triber feature piano black wheel covers, piano black model nameplates, shiny dark grille Inserts, same theme ORVMs and piano black tailgate garnish on Kiger.

Some notable features of the Kiger & Triber Night & Day limited edition include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with all the wireless car connect technology. These models also get multi-functional steering wheels, automatic climate control and an improved rear-view camera.

All of these models use a 1.0-litre NA petrol engine. While Kwid generates a maximum power of 67 bhp and 91 Nm of peak torque, Kiger and Triber churn out a maximum output of 71 bhp and 96 Nm torque.