Revolt introduces new battery-powered motorcycle in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The leading electric two-wheeler giant Revolt has launched its feature-loaded battery-powered motorcycle in India. The model named’ RV1’ has been released in the market with a starting price tag of Rs 95,000, while the top model goes up to Rs 99,999 (all ex-showroom). The company has already kickstarted the official booking for the same. Interested customers now can visit the authorised showroom and purchase the latest RV1.

The RV1 comes with a retro theme design, featuring the round-shaped LED headlight setup, paired with sleek indicators at both ends. The vehicle gets a black-coloured small-size visor at the front.

The EV has been given a single seating arrangement. It also gets stylish alloy wheels, complimented by disc brakes at both ends. On the suspension front, the company has included a telescopic fork at the front, the rear is supported by dual shock absorbers.

The entry-level trim is powered by 2.2 kWh battery pack, which offers a decent range of 100 km on a single charge. The top-end model RV1+ gets a larger 3.24 kWh unit that is capable of providing an impressive range of 160 km on a full top-up.