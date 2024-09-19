Scammers posing as CBI officers dupe Mumbai railway official in Rs 9 lakh fraud

A senior railway official in Mumbai lost Rs 9 lakh to scammers posing as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers. The 59-year-old Principal Chief Electrical Engineer at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) received a call on September 16, claiming he was involved in a money laundering case. The scammers alleged that a bank account linked to a secondary phone number registered in his name was used in a Rs 5.8 million scam. Despite the victim’s denial of having another phone number, the fraudsters pressed on, accusing him of being part of a money laundering operation.

Over a 20-hour period, the scammers extracted personal details, spinning an elaborate story that the victim would be virtually presented before a judge to decide his fate. They even staged a video call with an individual posing as a judge, instructing the railway official to deposit Rs 9 lakh into an account to clear the charges. Convinced of the legitimacy of the situation, the official followed the orders and transferred the money.

After making the payment, the victim realized he had been duped and filed a complaint with the Colaba police. Authorities have launched an investigation, warning the public to remain cautious as such sophisticated scams targeting unsuspecting individuals become more common.