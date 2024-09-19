Simple tips to combat workplace burnout

Workplace burnout is a common phenomenon. It affects millions of workers globally each year. Workplace burnout can diminish efficiency, affect mental health, and lead to physical health problems.
Strategies to combat workplace burnout:
1. Set achievable goals
Understand your limits to avoid feeling overwhelmed. Setting realistic expectations helps maintain focus and motivation.
2. Take scheduled breaks
Regular breaks during work hours can prevent mental fatigue and boost productivity.
3. Establish work-life boundaries
Clearly defined boundaries between work and personal life ensure that stress from one does not spill over into the other.
4. Delegate responsibilities
Share tasks to reduce workload pressure and engage collaboratively with colleagues.
5. Prioritise tasks
Organise tasks by urgency and importance to manage workflow efficiently.
6. Maintain physical health
Regular exercise and a nutritious diet bolster resilience to stress.
7. Seek support
Utilise professional counselling or talk to a mentor when stress feels unmanageable.
