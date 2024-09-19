Simple tips to combat workplace burnout

Workplace burnout is a common phenomenon. It affects millions of workers globally each year. Workplace burnout can diminish efficiency, affect mental health, and lead to physical health problems.

Strategies to combat workplace burnout:

1. Set achievable goals

Understand your limits to avoid feeling overwhelmed. Setting realistic expectations helps maintain focus and motivation.

2. Take scheduled breaks

Regular breaks during work hours can prevent mental fatigue and boost productivity.

3. Establish work-life boundaries

Clearly defined boundaries between work and personal life ensure that stress from one does not spill over into the other.

Also Read: Simple home remedies to help reduce nausea

4. Delegate responsibilities

Share tasks to reduce workload pressure and engage collaboratively with colleagues.

5. Prioritise tasks

Organise tasks by urgency and importance to manage workflow efficiently.

6. Maintain physical health

Regular exercise and a nutritious diet bolster resilience to stress.

7. Seek support

Utilise professional counselling or talk to a mentor when stress feels unmanageable.