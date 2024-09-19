Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity indices ended higher on September 19 led by bank, FMCG and realty names. At close, the BSE Sensex was up 236.57 points or 0.29 percent at 83,184.80. NSE Nifty ended at 25,415.80 , up 38.25 points or 0.15 percent.

Stocks advanced on BSE on September 19, 2024, were 1,039 against 2,909 stocks that declined, and 103 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,051. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 231, and those that hit a 52-week low was 52. A total of 234 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 337 in the lower circuit.

Top gainers were NTPC, Nestle India, Titan Company, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consumer Products. Top losers were BPCL, Coal India, ONGC, Adani Ports and Shriram Finance.

Among sectors, auto, bank, realty, FMCG indices rose 0.5 percent each, while capital goods, IT, pharma, oil & gas, media, metal, telecom down 0.5-3.5 percent. BSE Midcap index down 0.4 percent and Smallcap indices down 1 percent.