Asus unveils new laptop in India: Details

Mumbai: Asus has unveiled the ExpertBook P5405 laptop in India. This is the company’s first Copilot + PC made for business. The price details of Asus ExpertBook P5405 are yet to be announced by the Taiwanese firm. The laptop is confirmed to be available for purchase in India during the fourth quarter of this year.

Additionally, Asus has started accepting pre-orders for the Zenbook S 14 (UX5406) in the country. The Zenbook S 14 will be launched on September 25 in the Indian market. Asus Zenbook S14 2024 is currently up for pre-reservations via Asus Exclusive stores, Asus eShop, Amazon, and Flipkart. Customers pre-ordering the laptop till September 24 can avail of exclusive benefits worth up to Rs. 17,389 for just Rs. 1. These include a two-year additional warranty and three years of accidental damage protection. Customers pre-booking the laptop can also get free premium earbuds with their purchase as well.

Also Read: BMW launches X7 Signature Edition in India: Price, Features

The ASUS Zenbook S14 is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor (Series 2), featuring a dedicated NPU capable of executing up to 47 trillion operations per second (TOPS). The laptop has a portable design, weighing 1.2 kg. It sports a 14-inch OLED touchscreen with a 3K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Accompanying the display is a quad speaker system co-engineered by Harman Kardon. The laptop features a 72Wh battery that supports 65W charging via USB-C.

The ExpertBook P5405 is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor (Series 2), offering similar AI processing capabilities as the Zenbook S14. In addition to Microsoft’s suite of AI features, the laptop includes ASUS AI ExpertMeet tools, which provide advanced functionalities such as AI transcript, AI translation, AI subtitles, assisted meeting summaries, AI camera, AI noise cancelling, and business watermarks.