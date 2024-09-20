HTC introduces latest mixed reality headset: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: HTC introduced its latest mixed reality headset named ‘HTC Vive Focus Vision’. The device is an upgraded version of the Vive Focus 3 that arrived in May 2021, and it offers new features such as eye tracking, colour passthrough, and motorised auto-IPD adjustment.

HTC Vive Focus Vision price is set at $999 (roughly Rs. 83,600) in the US, EUR 1,229 (roughly Rs. 1,21,000), GBP 999 (roughly Rs. 1,10,500), and AUD 1,899 (roughly Rs. 1,08,000). HTC is yet to announce details of pricing and availability in other regions, including India.

The new Vive Focus Vision is equipped with a 5K LCD screen (2448 x 2448 pixels per eye) that refreshes at 90Hz, and a 120-degree field of view and stereo colour passthrough. The device will gain support for DisplayPort connectivity with a 120Hz refresh rate later this year, according to the company.It runs on a Snapdragon XR2 chip along with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that can be expanded to 2TB via a MicroSD card slot. The company also sells optional trackers and straps that enable support for full-body tracking.

In the coming months, gamers will be able to connect the Vive Focus Vision to their PC to play Steam VR titles by leveraging the computer’s dedicated graphics card. It is also equipped with sensors for face and eye tracking, as well as motorised auto-IPD (interpupillary distance) adjustment that will allow more than one user to access the headset.