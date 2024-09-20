Know how to prevent cancer through lifestyle changes

Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide. As per health experts, many types of cancer can be prevented with lifestyle adjustments. They claim that lifestyle changes can significantly decrease the risk of developing cancer.

To combat the risk of cancer, it is crucial to adopt healthier lifestyle habits. Making these lifestyle changes cannot only reduce your risk of cancer but also improve your overall health.

1. Maintain a healthy diet

A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, and low in processed and red meats, has been shown to reduce the risk of several types of cancer. Include a variety of nutrients and antioxidants that protect the body’s cells. Limit processed foods and red meat.

2. Regular physical activity

One should engage in regular physical activity. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise each week. It is highly recommended to at least exercise weekly. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight, improve hormone levels, and boost the immune system.

3. Avoid tobacco use

Smoking and tobacco use are the most significant cancer risk factors..

4. Limit alcohol consumption

Alcohol consumption is linked to an increased risk of mouth, liver, breast, and colon cancer.

5. Sun protection

Protect your skin from UV radiation which is a clear risk factor for skin cancer. Using sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, seeking shade, and wearing protective clothing are effective ways to reduce your risk.

6. Regular screenings and self-exams

Early detection through regular screenings such as mammograms, colonoscopies, and skin checks can catch cancer early.

7. Maintain a healthy weight

Obesity or being overweight can increase your risk of several cancers. It increases the risk of several cancers, including breast, prostate, and colorectal cancer. Managing your weight through a healthy diet and regular exercise is a key preventive measure.