Know to reset your UPI PIN using your Aadhaar card

Mumbai: The Unified Payment Interface (UPI) has become very popular in India. It’s used for things like paying bills and shopping. There were 14.96 billion transactions, totaling Rs 20.61 lakh crore.

All you need is a smartphone, a SIM card linked to your bank account, an internet connection, and the UPI app to use it. You can make payments using your UPI PIN.

If you have misplaced your ATM card and need to reset your UPI PIN, you can use your Aadhaar card instead.

A step-by-step guide on how to reset your UPI PIN using your Aadhaar card

Before you begin the UPI PIN reset process, ensure that you have the following details ready:

1. Your Aadhaar card must be linked with your bank account.

2. Your mobile number should be the same for your Aadhaar and bank account.

3. The first six digits of your Aadhaar card number.

To reset your UPI PIN, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open your UPI app on your mobile device. This process is similar for other UPI apps like Paytm, PhonePe, and Google Pay.

Step 2: Navigate to the “Bank Account” option in the menu to view your linked accounts.

Step 3: Select the “Reset UPI PIN” option to start the PIN reset process.

Step 4: Enter the first six digits of your Aadhaar card number to verify your identity.

Step 5: You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP to proceed.

Step 6: Choose a new secure UPI PIN and enter it.

Step 7: Confirm your new UPI PIN when prompted to complete the process.